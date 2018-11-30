Former Davenport resident moved to Anchorage and survives earth quake

Chase Stogdill is from Davenport and he moved to Anchorage, Alaska a few months ago. He says the quake was unlike anything he had ever experienced.

"I was actually awoken by my dog," he told TV-6 News by phone.

"She put her paws on my chest and pushed in and I was really confused. And it was like four seconds before it started she woke me up. so it was kind of scary to me, stuff in my house was shaking and like next door, like my neighbor, I can hear her house and everything as well it was almost like someone was beating her walls and it like freaked me out. so first I grabbed my dogs and stuff and ran downstairs. and got under a doorway and everything. and coming from Davenport I've never experienced anything like that. but I was sitting there trying to run downstairs but everything was shaking so it was almost like I was on a surfboard," he added.