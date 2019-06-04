Former Florida school resource officer arrested for failing to act during Parkland school shooting

The Broward County, Fl. Sheriff’s deputy, Scot Peterson, who was criticized for his response to the Parkland School shooting in February of 2018 has been arrested on 11 felony and misdemeanor charges.

“The FDLE [Florida Department of Law Enforcement] investigation shows former Deputy Peterson did absolutely nothing to mitigate the MSD shooting that killed 17 children, teachers and staff and injured 17 others,” FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen said ina press release. “There can be no excuse for his complete inaction and no question that his inaction cost lives.”

The department said the investigation consisted of 184 witness interviews, reviewing countless hours of video surveillance and wrote 212 investigative reports to come to the conclusion.

“I was pleased the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in conjunction with the State Attorney’s Office conducted a thorough investigation that yielded the arrest of Scot Peterson. All the facts related to Mr. Peterson’s failure to act during the MSD massacre clearly warranted both termination of employment and criminal charges. It’s never too late for accountability and justice,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said.

The investigation shows Peterson refused to investigate the source of gunshots, retreated during the active shooting while victims were being shot and directed other law enforcement who arrived on scene to remain 500 feet away from the building.

Peterson was the school resource officer at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the school shooting.

