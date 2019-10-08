Former Hawkeye Derrick Mitchell Jr. dies in St. Louis car crash

Former Iowa Hawkeye running back Derrick Mitchell Jr. died on Tuesday after sustaining major injuries in a car crash last Friday night in St. Louis.

Mitchell Jr. was declared brain dead on Monday evening. Cardiac death was declared early Tuesday morning, according to the medical examiner's office. Mitchell Jr. was 24 years old.

"I think all of us are very sorry to hear about Derrick Mitchell." head coach Kirk Ferentz said. "It's a very tough thing. Way too young for something like that to happen. Our feelings, certainly, and our condolences are with his entire family."

Mitchell amassed 174 yards on 27 carries in his career, scoring three touchdowns. His best game came against Northwestern in 2015, going for 79 yards on 10 carries, adding 43 receiving yards.