Former Hawkeye player dies from heart attack

A former Iowa Hawkeye has passed away.

Ryan Driscoll died Wednesday at the age of 45 after collapsing on a treadmill.

Driscoll was an all-state quarterback in football and a baseball player at Linn-Mar in the early 1990s.

He went to Iowa where he became the starting quarterback, but he suffered a broken a collarbone and never regained his starting position.

If you know Ryan not only was he blessed with amazing athletic ability, he also had a golden smile to match his golden arm.