Former Iowa football players speak out on 'racial disparities' within program; Kirk Ferentz responds

Former Iowa football players took to Twitter Friday to share stories of racial disparities within the Iowa football program.
I remember whenever walking into the facility it would be difficult for black players to walk around the facility and be themselves. As if the way you grew up was the wrong way or wasn’t acceptable & that you would be judge by that and it would impact playing time.— Amani Hooker (@amanihooker37) June 6, 2020
Time for the truth: pic.twitter.com/aBeVbtfvc4— Terrance Pryor (@Tpryor51) June 6, 2020
Former teammate Maurice Fleming pic.twitter.com/3YQpYt4LNK— James Daniels (@jamsdans) June 6, 2020
Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz responded Friday night with the following statement:
“As a staff and as leaders, we will listen and take to heart the messages we hear.” pic.twitter.com/wqg2ZoX8pk— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) June 6, 2020