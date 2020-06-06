Former Iowa football players speak out on 'racial disparities' within program; Kirk Ferentz responds

Former Iowa football players took to Twitter Friday to share stories of racial disparities within the Iowa football program.

There are too many racial disparities in the Iowa football program. Black players have been treated unfairly for far too long. — James Daniels (@jamsdans) June 6, 2020

Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz responded Friday night with the following statement: “I am saddened to hear these comments from some of our former players. While I wish they had reached out to us directly, I am thankful that these players decided to share their experiences now. As I said earlier this week, the best way to affect change is by listening. I have started reached out to them on an individual basis to hear their stories first hand. Making change that matters involves an open dialogue and possible some tough conversations. I am glad to have the opportunity to do just that. As a staff and as leaders, we will listen and take to heart the messages we hear.”