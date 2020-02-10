Former Iowa governor wins big; wins $150,000 Powerball prize

Former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack has won the $150,000 Powerball Prize.

Officials say of the many titles Vilsack has had; mayor, state senator, Iowa governor and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, he now can add Powerball winner to the list.

Vilsack, of Waukee, won the $150,000 prize Monday at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.

“Occasionally when the Powerball gets above $250 million, I think, ‘What the heck?’ You know, you can dream, like everybody else,” Vilsack said. “And I also know that the chances of me winning anything are next to none and so the money is going to go to education or veterans or the state fund for natural resources or infrastructure, or all the good things that the lottery does. So, I figure it’s a good contribution.”

Vilsack won the prize in January when the game's jackpot had grown to an estimated $347 million but said he didn't check his ticket for several days.

Vilsack said he checked his ticket days later and noticed he had matched every number but one.

“And I said, ‘My gosh, I got every number but one!’” he said. “So then it was, ‘Well, geez, when you get every number but one, surely they’ve got to give you like $10 or something.’”

After realizing he’d won, he said he shared the news with his wife, Christie, who didn’t believe him.

“I said, ‘Geez, honey, actually I won $150,000,’” Vilsack recalled. “She said, ‘No you didn’t!’ I said, ‘No, look at this.’ And I gave her the ticket. She looked at the numbers and she said, ‘Go next door to Jess (the couple’s eldest son) and have him read the numbers and make sure you’re looking at this right.’ I said, ‘I put it in the system here! It’s telling me I won $150,000!’”

Jess ultimately confirmed that his dad had won big – and so did the lottery.

“So today I decided to claim the prize,” Vilsack said with a smile. “Obviously, I’m very happy.”

Vilsack says he plans to donate some of the money to the church, give some to his kids and the rest will go to his banker to put towards his mortgage payment.