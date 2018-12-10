Former Miss Kentucky arrested, admitted to sending topless photos to 15-year-old

A middle school teacher and former Miss Kentucky who was arrested Friday for allegedly sexting a former student was arraigned in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

Ramsey Carpenter Bearse, 28, of Kanawha County, is charged with four felony counts of Distribution or Display of Obscene Matter to Minors.

Bearse, a teacher at Andrew Jackson Middle School in Cross Lanes, is accused of sending a 15-year-old boy at least four topless photos. According to the criminal complaint, the photos were sent using Snapchat from August through October of this year.

Investigators say Bearse admitted to sending the photos to the boy.

She was released Friday afternoon on $10,000 property bond.

Kanawha County Schools released the following statement: "Mrs. Bearse is a teacher at Andrew Jackson Middle School. We cannot comment on personnel matters, but we will follow all applicable policies and procedures. The safety and security of our students is our top priority."