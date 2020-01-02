Former Moline administrator finds work in Riverdale

Former Moline City Administrator Lisa Kotter is now the interim city administrator for the City of Riverdale, Iowa.

Kotter was retained by Riverdale to help with the new budget but after City Administrator Tim long resigned, Kotter took over some responsibilities of the city manager.

According to Riverdale's website, there is no plan to search for a long-term replacement at this time.

Kotter resigned from her position in Moline last September after being on the job for only six months.

