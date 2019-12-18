Former Moline detective sgt. charged with misuse of department credit card

A former Moline police officer is being charged on felony theft and official misconduct charges.

Agents with the Illinois State Police (ISP) and Division of Criminal Investigation arrested 42-year-old David P. Taylor, on Wednesday, Dec. 18. He's being charged with two felony counts of theft and one count of official misconduct.

In an official release, they announced on April 15 Interim Moline Police Chief Robert Finney contacted the Illinois State Police asking for assisting with a criminal investigation. This was in reference to discrepancies in the records of the department's Official Advanced Funds (OAF).

"OAF is money used for covert operations such as paying informants and making undercover purchases," the release read. "The Moline Police Department fully cooperated with the investigation, reviewing evidence, inventory, equipment, and expenditures. The results of the review identified unauthorized purchases with a department issued purchase card."

Through a thorough investigation, DCI agents were led to a youth baseball team bank account managed exclusively by David P. Taylor. Taylor had resigned from the police department in May of 2019.

On Wednesday, Dec. 18, ISP DCI agents took Taylor into custody in Milan, Illinois, without incident. They then proceeded to execute a search warrant at his home.

Taylor is being charged with theft under $10,000 for misuse of a department credit card, theft over $10,000 but under $100,000 from the youth baseball team bank account and official misconduct for using his official position as a detective sergeant and range coordinator for his personal gain according to the release.

While the investigation is active and is continuing, officials say no one else with the police department or the youth baseball organization are suspected of any misconduct.

Taylor is being held on $75,000 bond at the Rock Island County Jail.