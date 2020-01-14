Former Monmouth coach arrested on sex abuse of a minor charges

A man has been arrested and charged after court documents show he sexually abused a then 14-year-old.

Documents state 23-year-old William C. Carnes is being charged with aggravated criminal sex abuse and two counts of unlawful solicitation of a minor.

Investigators say the incident happened sometime between April 1 and April 30 of last year.

Officials with United Community School District confirm with TV6 that Carnes served as a golf coach for less than a month last fall before he resigned.

According to court documents, Carnes is out on bond and his first appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 11.