Former Monmouth golf coach pleads guilty to lesser charge in sex abuse case

A former United Community School District golf coach accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old last year has pleaded guilty.

Court records show William C. Carnes, 23, of Monmouth pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor, and was sentenced to two years of conditional discharge.

Warren County prosecutors dismissed additional charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and unlawful solicitation of a minor in exchange for his plea, court records show.

Carnes was arrested in January. Investigators say the incident involving the teen happened sometime between April 1 and April 30, 2019.

Officials with United Community School District previously told TV6 that Carnes served as a golf coach for less than a month last fall before he resigned.

