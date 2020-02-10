Former North Liberty man convicted in murder-for-hire cases dies in prison

A former North Liberty man serving prison time in two murder-for-hire cases in Muscatine and Johnson counties has died, the Iowa Department of Corrections said in a media release.

(KWQC)

Justin Lee DeWitt, 39, was pronounced dead at 12:38 p.m. Friday at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center. His cause of death has not yet been determined.

An autopsy will be performed by the Johnson County Medical Examiner, IDOC said in the release.

Dewitt had been in prison since July 27, 2018, on multiple counts of attempted murder and solicitation to commit murder.

He was arrested in June 2016 in Johnson County. According to North Liberty police, DeWitt met with an undercover agent whom he thought was a hired hitman and gave him $1,000 as a down payment to kill two adults and two children.

He also signed a contract to pay the remainder of the money by July 15, 2016, according to court records.

While awaiting trial, DeWitt was being held in the Muscatine County Jail.

In December 2016, he met with an undercover agent whom he believed was an associate of a hitman and agreed to pay $25,000 for the killing of three witnesses in the Johnson County case.

He agreed to pay the agent $500 as a down payment, according to court documents.

He contracted an unwitting person and requested a check be mailed to the undercover agent.

He later admitted to hiring a hitman to kill a man from testifying against in his upcoming trial, according to court documents.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder and solicitation to commit murder in Johnson County in May 2018 and was later sentenced to up to 35 years in prison.

A Muscatine County jury found him guilty of three counts of attempted murder in December 2018. He was later sentenced to up to 50 years in prison.

A judge ordered that the sentence would run back-to-back with the sentence in the Johnson County case.