Former Ohio sergeant sentenced following child pornography case

A former Columbus cop is headed to jail.

Former Sergeant Dean Worthington was sentenced Thursday morning in a child pornography case.

He pleaded guilty back in November.

Worthington was given a 9-year sentence in the case but that was suspended to 90 days in county jail.

He'll also have to pay a $5,000 fine, register as a sex offender for 25 years and have no access to the internet.

Worthington had been on the force for more than 20 years.

In November, Worthington pleaded guilty to four counts of sex-related charges including illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and three counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor.