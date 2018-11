Former President Barack Obama is giving back this holiday season, by spending part of the day Tuesday at a food bank in Illinois.

Photo: The White House

He volunteered at the Greater Chicago Food Depository, the main food bank in the city.

Obama donned a White Sox hat and purple latex gloves and jumped in with the rest of the volunteers.

While busy helping sort food for the Thanksgiving holiday, he still made time for jokes, hugs and handshakes.