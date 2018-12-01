Former Secret Service Liaison says President George HW Bush made you always feel that you were special

Retired Davenport Police Captain David Struckman says he spent much of his tenure as a liaison for the Secret Service. He remembers the first time he met the late George H.W. Bush.

"Oh my Gosh, when he was vice president he was in our area numerous times" visiting family friends says Struckman. The Bushs also visited the Quad Cities numerous times during campaign season as both Vice President and President.

Struckman says the characteristic about George H.W. that was most apparent was that he was "very personable, very concerned about the people around him...he always treated Secret Service agents and law enforcement as friends and partners as opposed to him acting like the President, and we were his employees. It was amazing. The whole family was like that in our many dealings with the Bush family," he added.

He says President George H.W. Bush was the type of person that politics aside, no one could ever say anything negative about because of the way he and his family treated those who worked with and for them. And that this news hit especially hard, because First Lady Barbara Bush passed away just about eight months ago.

"It's sorta like a dual whammy," Struckman told TV-6 News, "because Barbara Bush was a super lady. It was like dealing with your grandmother," he added.

"She was such a caring person and such an upbeat person. And then to lose George himself it's sad because they were part of a great family. And it was a pleasure to work with them and to meet them. And to see them away from the podium. And that was the advantage of being involved with the Secret Service. I got to see candidates and officeholders, how they acted, away from the crowd, how they treated their staff, how they treated their Secret Service agents. How they treated other people, and the Bush family was outstanding, says Struckman.

And George H.W. Bush did have an adventurous side as well. " Some of my friends in the Secret Service would talk about when he went to Kennebunkport and of course they had speedboats. And George would do his best to race the Secret Service agents and play a game of hide-and-seek with them. He was just a very human person and just so respected by the people around him," says Struckman.