Former UT High School resource officer pleads not guilty to sex assault, child porn charges

A former United Township High School resource officer has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of child pornography and criminal sexual assault.

Kirk A. DeGreve, 47, of Moline, appeared Thursday in Rock Island County Circuit Court.

On Feb. 11, a Rock Island County grand jury handed up a four-count indictment against him.

DeGreve will be back in court April 4 for a pretrial conference. He remains free on bond.

The Illinois State Police was contacted in August by then-East Moline Police Chief John Reynolds to conduct an independent criminal investigation of a suspected inappropriate relationship between DeGreve and a UTHS student, according to state police.

DeGreve was immediately removed from the school and reassigned to patrol duties during the investigation, according to state police.

On Jan. 16, after numerous search warrant executions and interviews, investigators recovered evidence of suspected criminal conduct, according to state police.

Current Police Chief Jeff Ramsey was informed of the new information and placed DeGreve on administrative leave, according to state police.

DeGreve was arrested Jan. 23 in Springfield.

The Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case at the request of Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal.

