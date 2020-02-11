Former WIU president named as Central State University's 9th president

Western Illinois University's (WIU) former president has just been named Central State University's 9th president. Dr. Jack Thomas was recently announced as the school's new president.

The college made the announcement last week.

"Dr. Thomas said he was drawn to Central State because of its history and potential.

"As I learned about Central State University, I felt that this was a very special institution and one where I could contribute the most to its future success," he said. "This has been a long yet rewarding process, and I thank you for selecting me as your next President."

His appointment was praised by Central State Board of Trustees Chairman Mark Hatcher, Esq.

"Dr. Thomas was selected after the completion of a rigorous national search that included members of our faculty, students, alumni, donors and community and corporate leaders," Hatcher said. "Dr. Thomas was selected based on his proven ability to lead and grow institutions of higher learning with a focus on improving academics, student-oriented career preparation and institutional fundraising."

Dr. Thomas, who will succeed Dr. Cynthia Jackson-Hammond in July, comes from Western Illinois University (WIU), a public university where he served as president for nearly a decade. At WIU, he successfully managed a budget of nearly $224 million during a period of unprecedented fiscal challenges."

Thomas announced he was leaving his position at WIU back in June.

During a closed session, Thomas informed the Board of Trustees that he was stepping down from his role.

He said he believes the university will be "best served by new leadership."

Thomas then requested to be moved to administrative leave for one year at current salary, and a second year on sabbatical; approved by the Board of Trustees.

