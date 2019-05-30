Former coach at Princeton High sentenced to probation following sex abuse charges

A former coach with Princeton High School has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to Aggravated Criminal Sex Abuse.

Officials say the charges against Brik Wedekind came after an investigation that was conducted by the Princeton Police Department, in cooperation with the Bureau County State's Attorney's Office and Princeton High School District #500.

Police say they were made aware of a reported relationship that Wedekind, who at the time was a school district employee, had with a minor under his supervision.

Officials say a further investigation showed Wedekind, a former coach at Princeton High School, engaged in a sexual relationship with the student.

Wedekind enter a plea agreement where he plead guilty to the charge of Aggravated Criminal Sex Abuse and was sentenced to four years of probation. He was also ordered to pay fines, fees and costs of $4,000.