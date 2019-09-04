Former first lady Laura Bush to speak at University of Northern Iowa

Former first lady of the United States Laura Bush is set to speak at a lecture series at the University of Northern Iowa in October.

Bush will speak Oct. 9 as part of the Joy Cole Corning Distinguished Leadership Lecture Series in the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are required and will be available through reserved seating starting. Tickets for the general public go on sale starting Sept. 9. Tickets can be picked up at any UNItix location or by calling 319-273-4TIX (4849).

As the first lady from 2001 to 2009, she advanced literacy education to support America's youth. She now serves as chairwoman of the Women's Initiative at the George W. Bush Institute in Dallas. She is also an advocate for women's rights.

The lecture series was established in 2001 by UNI alumna and former Iowa Lt. Gov. Joy Cole Corning.

