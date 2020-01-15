Former northeast Iowa teacher pleads guilty in sexual exploitation case

A former teacher in northeast Iowa accused of having sex with a student has made a deal with prosecutors.

Howard County court records say Tiffany Ranweiler-Oblander filed a written plea of guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor count of sexual exploitation by a school employee.

Prosecutors lowered the charge from a felony in return for her plea. The plea agreement calls for probation and a suspended prison sentence of two years.

The Howard County Sheriff's Office has said investigators have determined that Ranweiler-Oblander had sexual with the 18-year-old at his home during March and April 2018. She worked for the Howard-Winneshiek district.