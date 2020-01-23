Former student resource officer at UT High School charged with child porn

A former United Township High School (UTHS) student resource officer has been charged with child pornography. This is according to the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office.

Officials with the office say an investigation began in August 2019 regarding Officer Kirk DeGreve. This was started by the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office after a complaint was made.

The East Moline Police Department requested the assistance of the Illinois State Police to conduct the investigation for possible criminal conduct.

Upon review of the initial investigation done by the Illinois State Police, officials say the attorney's office requested prosecution assistance from the Carroll County State's Attorney to further handle the matter to "avoid any potential conflicts or appearance of bias."

On Thursday, Jan. 23, DeGreve was formally charged in Rock Island County with two counts of criminal sexual assault and two counts of possession of child pornography. All charges are felony charges.

TV6 learned through a Freedom of Information Acts request that Officer DeGreve was reassigned from UTHS to day shift patrol the same month the investigation had begun.

This case remains under investigation by the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Illinois State Police.