Fort Madison Police investigate report of harassing clown after woman feared an "attack"

The Fort Madison, Iowa Police Department is investigating a case of a “menacing” clown after an incident on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

According to the Fort Madison Police Chief, a woman called police just after midnight to report that a clown “was trying to attack her”. Chief Mark Rohloff said the woman “extremely upset” and told officers the clown “had been harassing her son for the past few days, but they don't know who he is.”

An officer was called to the area of 14th Street and Avenue F for the complaint and arrived within two minutes of the call. The suspect was seen running from the area, jumped a fence and could not be located. Chief Rohloff said the officer found the clown costume and mask under a vehicle at a nearby car dealership.

“What may have been intended as a harmless prank, resulted in the harassment of a citizen which may constitute grounds for arrest,” Chief Rohloff said to TV6. “The repeated course of conduct was considered menacing, causing the victim to fear she would be attacked. It is difficult for us to determine the motives of the individual. The late hour, and the use of a mask concealing one's identity, can only use us to speculate what his/her intentions may be.”

Fort Madison Police are still searching for the person responsible. Anyone with information are asked to call Fort Madison Police.

