Fort Madison man arrested on drug charges

A Fort Madison man is facing felony and misdemeanor drug charges following an investigation launched late last month by the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.

Benjaman Steven Hobbs, 34, was arrested Jan. 28 in the 4000 block of Avenue O in Fort Madison.

He is charged with possession with intent to deliver over five grams of methamphetamine, a Class B felony, drug tax stamp violation, a Class D felony, possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.

Hobbs’ arrest stems from a medical call in which the Fort Madison Police Department responded and located several items indicative of narcotics usage, the task force said in a media release.

The release did not provide any further details on the medical call.

According to an arrest affidavit, Fort Madison police contacted the task force and a search was conducted on a room at the Cobblestone Inn.

Officers found four small clear bags containing methamphetamine, a clear plastic bag containing marijuana, numerous “vape” cartridges, packaging material, several working scales, cash, and drug paraphernalia, which included used and unused needles and a round glass pipe with residue, according to the affidavit.

Hobbs has a preliminary hearing Friday. Court records show that a $30,000 cash bond was paid on his behalf.