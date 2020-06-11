Fort Madison man arrested on drug charges in Lee County

A 19-year-old has been arrested on multiple charges including unlawful possession of prescription pills and drug paraphernalia in Lee County.

Officials with the Lee County Narcotics Task Force announced the arrest of 19-year-old Jeremy Gillette, of Fort Madison, Iowa.

Gillette was arrested on June 8th. He is being charged with possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of prescription pills and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gillette's arrest follows a "proactive enforcement project" that was done by the Lee County G.H.O.S.T and the Lee County Narcotics Task Force in Fort Madison.

The Lee County Attorney’s Office, and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, assisted the Lee County Narcotics Task Force in this investigation.

The defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. The Lee County Narcotics Task Force is funded in part by the U.S. Department of Justice and the funds administered by the Iowa Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy.