Fort Madison man pleads guilty to setting garage on fire

A Fort Madison man has pleaded guilty to setting a garage on fire in October.

Cody Sheridan Collins, 30, pleaded guilty Friday in Lee County District Court to second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, and reckless use of fire or explosives, a serious misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.

According to court documents, prosecutors will recommend the sentences run concurrently, or at the same time, and be suspended.

As a condition of probation, Collins must complete the Mental Health Court program if accepted. If he is not accepted, prosecutors will recommend placement at a residential correctional facility, according to court documents.

He will be sentenced April 17.

Around 3:30 a.m. Oct. 24, dispatch received a call from the 600 block of Avenue E regarding a structure fire, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officers arrived and found the garage behind a home fully engulfed. The fire destroyed the garage and also damaged a nearby garage.

No one was hurt.

Collins admitted on Dec. 9 that he set the garage on fire, according to the affidavit.

He initially faced the more serious charge of first-degree arson, a Class B felony.