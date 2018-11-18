Fort Madison police seek public's helping finding man wanted for questioning about shooting incident

The Fort Madison Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man wanted for questioning about a shooting Saturday evening.

According to a media release, officers were called to the hospital for a 34-year-old man suffering from a gun shot wound. Police are looking to speak with Gary Lee Swanson, Jr., 30, about the incident.

Police said Swanson should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call police.

The shooting victim was treated and released at the hospital.