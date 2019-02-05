Fort Madison police warn of scam that targets Social Security numbers

A Social Security scam out of Fort Madison that police are warning residents about.

Officials with the Fort Madison Police Department posted to Facebook Monday saying the caller says the number has been associated with illegal activity. They then request you get back to them to resolve the issue.

Police are urging those who receive this call or voicemail to hang up and block the number immediately. Police are also urging those to pass this along to the elderly and others to make them aware of this as well.

Police say the calls "almost always come from a third world country" so officials cannot trace the calls.