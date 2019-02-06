Foster parent charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault

70-year-old Dennis K. Donnelly, of Galesburg, IL. has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault.

Officials say in May of 2018 the Illinois State Police (ISP) received a complaint stating Dennis K. Donnelly reportedly sexually abused a foster child under the age of 13 in the mid-1980s. Officials say Donnelly was a licensed foster parent in Knox County, Illinois during the 1980s through early 2000s, with numerous children under his care.

ISP says the investigation was taken to Phoenix, Arizona where Donnelly was interviewed and subsequently arrested on October 15th, 2018 with a Knox County, Illinois warrant for aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault, and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Officials say his bond was set at $100,000.00, and Donnelly is expected to arrive at Knox County Jail this week.

Officials say investigating a crime from over 30 years ago presents challenges, however, the Illinois State Police say they remain committed to victims of violent crime, especially children victimized by those holding a position of trust and authority over them.

Police say the case remains active and ongoing while the Illinois State Police continue to speak with other children who had previously been under Donnelly's care.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Illinois State Police at 309-948-1881.