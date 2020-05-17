Fostered by the Barnharts: QCA couple reflects on decades of fostering over 100 children

A Delmar, Iowa couple is retiring as foster parents after 31 years.

Under Nancy and Noel Barnhart’s roof, over 100 children in the foster care system have had the chance to call it home. Nancy said it all began with a babysitter.

“I had a babysitter who didn’t get along with her mom. Her mom was hitting her and everything, and she asked me, ‘Nancy, would you be my foster parent?’ and I said ‘what’s a foster parent,” Nancy said.

In 1989, not only did that babysitter become one of the first of the Barnhart foster children, but it also started a new chapter for the couple.

With a son at the time, they decided to take in girls needing a new place to call home. In 1993, the family met 16-year-old Jessica. She was entering her first, and what would later become her only, foster home.

Jessica said she vividly remembers the first day she showed up at the Barnhart’s home.

"I was really nervous,” she recalled, “I wasn’t sure what to expect. To this day I still remember what mom was wearing when I walked in the house because it was such a life changing moment for me."

Not many years later, Nancy and Noel officially adopted Jessica.

While it meant the world to legally become part of the Barnhart family, Jessica wasn’t the only one.

At fifteen years old, after going in and out of group homes, Tracy Copeland arrived at the Barnhart's home and said she finally received the structure she needed at the time.

"I don’t think I’d have the life I have now if it wasn’t for [Nancy]," Copeland, who became a mother at 17 years old, said, "She was there for me when I had my first daughter.”

Over the years, Nancy and Noel experienced countless moments where they were tested as foster parents, but it wasn't their style to back down.

Nancy and Noel have three kids of their own, all boys. Nancy decided as the oldest, Steven, became a teenager, it was time to shift from girls to boys.

While some might think it would be difficult to balance raising your own children with foster children, Nancy knew she had to be fair across the board.

"She was pretty straight and narrow with everyone," recalled Derek, the youngest of the Barnhart boys, "We got treated the same, we didn't get favorited, we didn't get nothing, we even all ate the same foods."

Although they couldn't help every foster child that lived with them, they always did their best.

“I’ve had a lot of good kids go through here and then they leave. And they mess up. And it breaks my heart because they were so good,” Nancy said.

After 31 years as foster parents, the Barnharts believe it is time for them to step aside.

"It’s kind of like life. You know you’ve had so many brought into your home and it’s something that is just hard to say goodbye. It’s hard to say I’m done,” Nancy said.

While they may be done taking in new foster children, the role of being a foster parent never ends.

"I'm sure I'll get phone calls from some," Nancy said, "Asking me for advice or needing help with something."

Although Nancy and Noel are looking forward to spending time with family, including a five-month-old granddaughter, Nancy stressed the importance of fostering children.

“We need foster parents. We need people to take kids into their home and really, really love and take care of them,” she said.