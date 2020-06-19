Four Dubuque County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

Four Dubuque County Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials with the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office say on June 10, five prisoners were transported to the Iowa Medical Classification Center (IMCC) in Coralville, Iowa. The prisoners were all tested for COVID-19 before being transported and the results were negative.

On Friday, officials learned three of those prisoners have now tested positive while incarcerated at IMCC. Officials also learned that a current Dubuque County Jail inmate waiting to be transported to IMCC also tested positive for COVID-19.

The sheriff's office says the Dubuque County Jail has added additional quarantine measures to the measures that were already in place to prevent further exposures.