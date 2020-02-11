Four Kewanee men facing charges in Macomb fight

Four Kewnee men are facing charged in connection with a fight earlier this month in Macomb.

Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, Macomb police responded to a fight in progress in the 600 block of West Adams Street, according to a media release.

An officer saw what he thought was a fight in the roadway and a car swerving to miss individuals in the roadway.

Additional officers were called to assist. The individuals began leaving the area and officers directed others to leave the property. No further incidents were reported to officers.

The police department’s Facebook page began receiving messages around 1:45 p.m. Feb. 2 about a video involving a vehicle attempting to hit pedestrians, according to the release.

Investigators from Macomb Police Department and the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office conducted more than 30 interviews and identified four suspects who they say started the fight and the subsequent vehicle incident.

They are:

• Tevin L. Currie, 22, charged with aggravated assault and reckless driving.

• Joshua G. Wells, 25, charged with mob action and battery.

• Ryan E.J. Nowak, 21, charged with obstructing justice.

• Dennis Williams II, 22, charged with mob action.

Nowak and Williams were arrested in Kewanee. Wells was arrested in Bloomington, Illinois, and Currie was arrested in Columbus, Ohio, according to the release.

Macomb Police Chief Curt Barker said in the release the incident was not a hate crime nor an attempted murder. No firearms or other weapons were involved in the fight or the vehicular incident.

“The Macomb Police Department takes all threats to the safety of all of our residents, which includes members of the WIU student body, seriously and we will investigate all incidents thoroughly,” he said in the release.