Four arrested after $80k worth of stolen iPhones found during traffic stop in Knox County

Four people are facing charges after Knox County sheriff’s deputies say they found $80,000 worth of stolen iPhones in their vehicle.

On Wednesday, deputies stopped a vehicle in the 1600 block of U.S. Highway 34 that was traveling approximately 104 mph in a posted 65 mph zone, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

During the stop, deputies located 53 iPhone 11s and two iPhone Maxs that were still in the box. Several phone plan contracts were also found in the vehicle, according to the post.

Deputies learned the phones were obtained through identity theft and purchased fraudulently from around the country, according to the post.

The estimated value of the phones is about $80,000, according to the post.

Four occupants in the car were charged with possession of stolen property and identity theft. They are:

• Henrick I Botello Gonzalez, 32, of Corona, New York

• Jose A. Salas Veleza, 22, of Brooklyn, New York

• Emily E. Brown, 22, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

• Derek M.X. Luntz, 21, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

Gonzalez was also is charged with speeding more than 35 mph over the posted speed limit and reckless driving.

All four were taken to the Knox County Jail, according to the post.