Police: Four arrested after gun is fired at cemetery in Davenport

Four people are in custody Wednesday morning following a shots fired incident in Davenport.

Police say the four were arrested after an officer heard a single gun being shot at Pinehill Cemetery early Wednesday morning at 2:15. That's located in the 1500 block of East 39th Street.

Arriving officers blocked all entrances to the cemetery within a minute, however, they did not see any vehicle leaving the area.

Officers say they saw 19-year-old Darvion Lard, 20-year-old L'Mykalah Cooke, 23-year-old Kyneisha Robinson and 24-year-old Aliyah Dantzler enter a car, drive northbound around a roundabout and then back south. Police say they stopped the vehicle and detained all four suspects named above.

Police say officers searched the area and found a live round in the grass near where an officer first saw the suspects. Officers then located a silver "Star" pistol in the grass alongside the roundabout where the suspects drove prior to being stopped according to police. The gun was found with a spent casing lodged inside the gun preventing it from firing a second time. Police say the live round was the same .380 caliber as the pistol.

Officers say the four denied the gun belong to them, denied firing the gun and police say they all had inconsistent stories.

Police say the suspects possessed the loaded gun within city limits and they did not have a valid permit to carry.

- 19-year-old Darvion Lard is charged with two misdemeanors; Carrying Weapons and Reckless Use of a Firearm. He is being held on a $2,300 bond.

- 20-year-old L'Mykalah Cooke is charged with two misdemeanors; Carrying Weapons and Reckless Use of a Firearm. She is being held on a $2,300 bond.

- 23-year-old Kyneisha Robinson is charged with two misdemeanors; Carrying Weapons and Reckless Use of a Firearm. She is being held on a $2,300 bond.

- 24-year-old Aliyah Dantzler is charged with three misdemeanors; Carrying Weapons, Possession of Controlled Substance and Reckless Use of a Firearm. She is being held on a $3,300 bond.

All the suspects are from Davenport.