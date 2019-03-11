Four children, two dogs rescued from fire in Davenport

Four children and two dogs are okay after an afternoon fire in Davenport. The fire began shortly around 1:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 68th Street.

The homeowner tells TV6 the children and dogs were able to get out of the home during the fire.

According to fire officials, the children called 911 to report a fire after a fire began in a bedroom. Officials tell TV6 the fire was quickly extinguished.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.