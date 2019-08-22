Four coal-fired power plants closing in Illinois

Four Illinois-based coal-fired power plants are closing.

Four Illinois-based coal-fired power plants are closing. Vistra Energy says they will close plants in Canton, Hennepin, Coffeen and Havana by the end of the year. (NBC)

In total, 300 employees are expected to lose their jobs from four plants.

The duck creek facility has about 60 employees. In a few months, all of them will be out of work.

Vistra Energy owns the four plants. They say they had no choice but to close the plants because of new emissions standards.

Illinois Senator Dave Koehler who represents this area said the market for coal-based energy is no longer sustainable.