Four employees at ADM in Clinton test positive for coronavirus

Four employees at ADM’s Clinton corn processing plant have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, a spokeswoman confirmed.

Jackie Anderson, the company’s media relations representative, said the employees are currently receiving treatment and are quarantined at home.

“Our employees are our first priority, and we are working to support those colleagues in their recovery while also taking extensive measures to ensure the safety of our entire workforce in Clinton,” she said in a statement to TV-6.

“Based on our COVID-19 health and safety protocols, we performed contract tracing and have asked all colleagues who work in close proximity to these individuals to self-quarantine at home. We have revisited all health and safety guidelines with our Clinton workforce and have provided additional guidance, and we are taking other precautionary measures including deep cleaning at the facility to avoid additional spread.”

Anderson added that the company right now is able to continue operations at the plant with some staffing adjustments.

“We are continuing to closely monitor the situation and are communicating with employees and local health authorities as things evolve,” she said.

