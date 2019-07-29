Four injured after crash in McDonough County; one with serious injuries

Four people were injured after a two-vehicle accident in McDonough County on Saturday, July 27.

Officials with the Illinois State Police in a release said the crash happened just before 11 p.m. on IL Rt. 95 @ CR 2250 East, Mound Township in McDonough County.

Officials say a vehicle, driven by 49-year-old James Waters, of Adair, was traveling south on CR 2250 East when he failed to stop at the intersection. Officials say due to him failing to stop, Waters was hit on the driver's side by an oncoming vehicle, driven by a 25-year-old from David, Illinois.

Waters was flown from the scene with serious injuries. The driver of the second vehicle and two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital following the crash.

A press release states that a seatbelt was not used by Waters at the time of the crash.

Charges are pending.

The McDonough County Sheriff's Office, Bushnell Police Department, Life Flight, Lifeguard, Smithfield Fire Department, Bushnell Fire Department and Cass Putnam Fire Department helped assist following the crash.