Four injured after rollover crash in McDonough County

Four people were injured Saturday during a rollover crash in McDonough County around 3:15 p.m.

Illinois State Police said a sedan, driven by a 45-year-old woman from Macomb, was traveling west on 1500 north near 1100 east in McDonough County when the car left the roadway and lost control on the gravel shoulder.

According to officials, the driver crossed over both lanes and entered a ditch, where the car rolled over and came to a rest back on the roadway.

The woman and one of the passengers were ejected from the car.

Police said the passengers were a 6-year-old girl from Macomb, a 15-year-old boy from Macomb, and a 17-year-old boy from Macomb.

The driver was transported by helicopter to an area hospital with injuries said to be non-life threatening, according to Illinois State Police.

Police said all three of the juvenile passengers were taken by ambulance to an area hospital. Their injuries are also listed as non-life threatening.

According to Illinois State Police, the driver and at least one passenger were not wearing a seat belt. It is not known whether the other two juvenile passengers were wearing one.

During the crash investigation, Illinois State Police said the road was closed for approximately one hour.

Illinois State Police said charges are pending in the investigation.

