Four juveniles reported as runaways in Mt. Pleasant; later charged with burglary

Four juveniles were reported as runaways out of Mt. Pleasant on Monday and now they're all being charged with burglary.

Officials say on Monday, July 29, before 9 p.m., four juveniles were reported as runaways from the Christamore House after being gone for 20 minutes.

On Tuesday, July 30, police with the Mt. Pleasant Police Department said a burglary was reported at the Coffee Depot on North Main Street. On camera, the four runaways were seen at the location according to police. Officials say money and items were taken from the store and that damage was done to the door.

Officers then spent the morning responding to "several other" burglary calls, involving a residence and vehicles.

Two of the juveniles were taken into custody after being located at the Walmart Supercenter store. Police say one of them provided a false name to officers.

Later that morning, police said the remaining two runaway juveniles were seen in a vehicle and then located at a home on East Madison Street in the city. The two ran from police but were caught soon after and then taken into custody.

All of them were taken to the Christamore House or a juvenile detention center. According to the Christamore website the house is a "family treatment center (that) provides treatment services for at-risk adolescents and their families."

Charges were filed for 3rd-degree Burglary and Interference with Official Acts. Investigations are still pending.

The Mt Pleasant Police was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, New London PD, and numerous individuals in the City of Mt Pleasant.

This investigation was partially a result of concerned citizens assisting by calling in suspicious activity.

Mt Pleasant Police continues to urge citizens to call in any suspicious activity to their local law enforcement agencies.