Four juveniles, three from Davenport, charged with rioting

Officials say four juveniles are in custody after participating in a riot in Lee County, Iowa.

A 16-year-old girl from Burlington, a 14-year-old girl from Davenport and two 14-year-old boys from Davenport are all being charged according to police.

Officials with the Lee County Sheriff's Office tell TV6 officials were called to the Juvenile Detention Center for four juveniles involved in rioting. Property was damaged according to officials and they say the juveniles sprayed fire extinguishers, setting off alarms.

All four are being charged with 2nd-Degree Criminal Mischief and Participating in a Riot.

