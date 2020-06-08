Four more cases of coronavirus reported in Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department on Monday reported four new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cases to 746.

Three people are hospitalized, according to the health department. As of Monday afternoon, 28 people have died from the virus.

The new cases are a man in his 40s, a man in his 20s, a man in his teens, and a woman in her 40s. All four are isolating at home, according to the health department.

