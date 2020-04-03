Four more test positive for COVID-19 in Rock Island County; county total at 25

Four more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rock Island County. This now brings the county's total to 25 confirmed cases.

The new cases are:

· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

"We continue to encourage you to help us to drive home the recommendations about social distancing," health officials said in the release. "While many of the public places where we find ourselves are not open, we still all need to do our part to minimize the spread of illness."

Please help us all by:

· Social distancing by staying at home as much as possible.

· Keeping at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time and using hand sanitizer when washing your hands is not possible.

· Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow.

· Staying home when you are ill.

If you think you may need to seek healthcare, call first. Your provider can assess whether you need to be seen in the office or whether you can recover at home.