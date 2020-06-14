Four people rescued from Rock River in Milan after boat floats over dam

Four people were rescued from the Rock River after a boat floated over the Steel Dam in Milan.

According to the Rock Island Fire Dept., two people are in critical condition.

The Rock Island Fire Dept., who assisted on scene, said the call came in to their dispatch at 1:24 p.m. Sunday.

The fire department said the caller told dispatchers four people were in a boat up against the steel dam.

According to fire officials, the caller said the boat launched in the area of the Backwater Gamblers site in Rock Island and soon after, the boat's engine lost power and it began floating down the river until it reached the dam.

Rock Island fire officials said they were dispatched to the area of 5098 11th St., which is a bridge, but before crews could get to the boat, it floated over the dam and two of its occupants fell in the river.

The Rock Island Fire Dept. launched their rescue boat, and said they were able to remove two people who were still with the boat after it floated over the dam.

Two of the other occupants in the river were also rescued by first responders. Officials said one person was spotted downstream by a MedForce helicopter. The helicopter was returning from a separate call.

Rock Island fire officials said all four people were transported by ambulance to the hospital. One person suffered minor injuries, another was transported for observation, and two others were in critical condition, according to the Rock Island Fire Dept.

Officials said CPR was performed on two of the rescued boaters. All four on board, according to authorities, were wearing life jackets.

Other agencies who responded to the scene included the Blackhawk Fire Department and Coal Valley Fire Department. According to officials, boats with the Backwater Gamblers also came out to offer help.