Four teens dead after single vehicle crash in Gretna, Nebraska

The community of Gretna, Nebraska is in shock following a single vehicle crash that claimed the lives of four teenage girls.

The crash happened Monday night on Platteview Road.

Investigators say the vehicle hit a guardrail and caught fire.

All the girls were 15 or 16.

A fifth teen was transported to St. Elizabeth's in Lincoln with burns.

The sheriff's office said the names of the victims will be released when they are positively identified and all the families have been notified.