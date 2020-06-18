Fourth of July fireworks events still happening, QC fireworks sales surging

While many fireworks displays are being canceled, a new one in Davenport is in the works and fireworks sales are rising at a local fireworks store in Bettendorf. TV6 spoke with the City of Davenport about how this year’s fireworks display will look like and how Crossroads Fireworks is handling a surge in demand.

This year’s Fourth of July celebrations may look different with events like Red, White and Boom canceled. Despite that, the City of Davenport decided to produce its own fireworks display, Friday, July 3rd, giving people something to look forward to this year.

“We thought that it would be a great opportunity to provide something for the citizens of Davenport, that so far in 2020, have had a lot of negative things and impact them so hoping to add one positive,” said Davenport’s 5th ward Alderman, Matt Dohrmann.

Events like this have an impact on the local economy.

“It would be a big hit if we didn't have it so hopefully not only can people come enjoy the fireworks at a safe distance they can also go to some of our great bars and restaurants downtown as well and enjoy,” he said.

Dohrmann said for the most part it’ll be the same. As they continue to work out the details, they’re asking everyone to keep an eye out on their Facebook page for updates.

“Here in the next couple of weeks we'll have more detailed plans that show people exactly where we want them to go, where we want them to park, and how they can do that properly and safely,” he said.

Another fireworks show that is still happening is the Clinton 4th of July Festival. Dave Helscher, the President of the festival’s board, said they scaled back the celebration dramatically but still wanted to have a community festival.

“We felt that we could maintain social distancing at Riverview Park and with the fireworks [and] all of our events, we're asking people to maintain social distance. If you can see it from your car watch the fireworks from there,” he said.

The fireworks will be Saturday, July 4th at 9:30 pm at Riverview Park. To donate to the event click here or drop off at 235 6th Ave S at the Clinton National Bank.

With many major fireworks shows still put on hold, consumer sales are surging.

“This year is the early season. This year is insanely busy, it's the busiest we've ever seen, we’re three or four times what it was last year for the business so just off the charts. And that's not just here that's nationwide,” said Justin Bartlett, Managing Partner for Crossroads Fireworks.

Bartlett attributes the increase to a mix of things.

“Most of the fun things that people like to do are not available right now. So this is something that people can do that's fun, that's outdoors, and that maintains some social distance," he said.

With an increase in demand, Bartlett said now is the time to buy to have the best selection.

“So what we're telling our customers is buy-in June, because we have enough fireworks, even at three to five times we have enough product on hand to make it through the month of June and probably into the first day or two of July,” he said.

Bartlett also said there’s a potential for a shortage of products in the country due to the high demand.

“If that demand holds true... if that multiplier holds true to the fourth...that's not possible. We can't do three to five times the business here and there potentially aren't even enough fireworks in the country to supply that,” he said.

Crossroads Fireworks accepting online orders for curbside pick up on their website.

They’re open seven days a week 10 am to 10 pm and located at 875 Middle Rd. in Bettendorf across from Schnucks.

