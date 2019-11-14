Fourth person dies from vaping-related illness in Illinois

Illinois is reporting a fourth vaping-related death in the state. Health officials say the person was recently hospitalized with a lung injury associated with the use of e-cigarette or vaping products, but has not been identified.

At this time, a total of 179 people in Illinois, ranging in age from 13 to 75 years old, have experienced lung injuries after using e-cigarettes or vaping. Another 41 possible cases are being investigated.

Officials say the growing number of deaths underscores the severity of these illnesses and they continue to work with federal agencies to pinpoint the exact cause of the outbreak.

The CDC tested fluid collected from the lungs of 29 patients and found vitamin E acetate in all of the samples. Vitamin E acetate is used as an additive in the production of e-cigarette or vaping products; however, evidence is not yet sufficient to rule out other chemicals of concern.

Health officials also urge people not to use e-cigarette or vaping products that contain THC, especially those obtained off the street or online dealers.

Cases have also been reported in 32 counties statewide.