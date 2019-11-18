Fran Riley announces plans to retire

After 25 years at TV-6, reporter Fran Riley has announced plans for retirement.

Fran has been working in the Quad Cities since 1978, reporting in radio and television in both sports and news. Eight years ago, recognizing his talent for finding the quirky and unique stories, Fran Riley Features was born.

During that time, Fran believes he has recorded as many as 1,500 reports on hobbies, history and other stories under the franchise.

He announced Monday that his last day will be Nov. 27, 2019.

Fran was born in Boston, Massachusetts and graduated with honors from Emerson College in Boston. During his 46-year career, Fran has been honored with a United Press International award for Feature Sports Story and Best Sports Reporting in Illinois. Fran also received recognition from Associated Press in 1996 for Best Feature Reporting. He also received the Wilbur Foundation Award in 2006 and 2007, which is a national recognition by the Religious Communicators Council.

In his free time he enjoys golf, ice skating and reading. Fran teaches Sunday School and speaks on behalf of "Youth For Christ" and "Fellowship of Christian Athletes."

Fran plans to continue to live in the Quad City area and spend more time with his wife, Marilyn Korthaus-Riley and their children and grandchildren.

We wish him well in his retirement and Fran will be greatly missed.

