Trudy Appleby's family still searching for answers

Two decades later, the family of Trudy Appleby is still searching for answers.

Wednesday marks 23 years since Trudy Appleby went missing. Her family continues to search for answers. (KWQC)

Trudy Appleby's uncle says her mysterious disappearance continues to have a tremendous emotional toll on him and his family, while her father believes Moline police are closing in on whoever is responsible for his daughter's disappearance.

After all of this time, both are still hopeful for closure.

Fran Riley shares their story.

