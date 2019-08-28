Fraud investigation underway after police presence is seen at Ascentra Credit Union in Bettendorf

Police in Bettendorf were called to the Ascentra Credit Union Branch on 53rd Avenue Wednesday morning. This was for a fraud investigation. Officers could be seen at the bank off of 18th Street and 53rd Avenue and a car was in the parking lot being lifted onto a tow truck.
City officials tell TV6 they were conducting a fraud investigation and would not elaborate on further details.

TV6 is still awaiting more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

 